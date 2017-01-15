Number of Migrants Seeking Protection in Bulgaria Dropped Further in December

The number of migrants seeking protection from Bulgaria dipped to 815 people in December of last year, nearly half the figure of the previous month, recent data shows.

As many as 1755 people took the step in November, according to data from the State Agency for Refugees.

In December, the applicants were from 17 different countries, but also included stateless persons.

The number recorded throughout 2016 is 19 418.

Refugee status was given to 107 people from three countries (stateless persons included) in November and the total number of people with this status from January to December of that year was 764.

Those with humanitarian status amounted to 117 people from four countries, the total figure for January-November rising to 587.

The number of migrants who were denied status in October alone is 464 people coming from 15 countries. Since the beginning of the year the total figure is 1732.

The agency's statistics can only include figures on migrants who have been detained or registered in Bulgaria, but not of those who try to cross the country irregularly without contacting authorities.

As of December 31, 2016, Afghans still made up the the biggest group of international protection candidates (8827), followed by Iraqis (5348) and Syrians (2639).

After them are nationals of Pakistan (1790) and Iran (451).