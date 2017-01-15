Bulgaria's ABV Party to Elect New Leader

The party of Bulgarian President (2002-2012) Georgi Parvanov will convene on Sunday to elect a new chairman.

Its leader Parvanov said late last year he would step down to give way to younger generations.

But deputy chairs Rumen Petkova and Ivaylo Kalfin and Parvanov himself are also among the nominations submitted by party members.

The conference begins at 11:00 local time (EET).

Parvanov's decision came after ABV's presidential candidate, Ivaylo Kalfin, received just 3.26% in the election in November, the sevent-biggest result. 

ABV, a left-wing party, splintered off the BSP, of which Parvanov had been a member, in 2014, and until last summer was a coalition partner in the outgoing government. 

