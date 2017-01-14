BGN 5-6 M Needed To Deal With Bird Flu in Bulgaria

January 14, 2017
Bulgaria: BGN 5-6 M Needed To Deal With Bird Flu in Bulgaria

Between BGN 5 M and BGN 6 M will be needed in order for the state to deal with bird flu and compensate farmers, stated outgoing Agriculture Minister Desislava Taneva.

Taneva explained that bird flu is not dangerous for people.

“59 locations of infection have been registered. Four of these consist of wild ducks, the rest is home-bred poultry. Bird flu does not threaten people and they should remain calm. Humans cannot be infected by consuming chicken meat,” said Taneva.

BNR reported earlier on Saturday that another infection site has been discovered in Haskovo district.

25,000 birds will be killed in the village of Valgarovo, announced the Food Safety Agency.

 

bird flu, haskovo, valgarovo, ducks, poultry, chicken, meat, farmers
