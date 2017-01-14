Two Chinese Citizens Arrested for Shooting in Istanbul

Two Chinese Citizens Arrested for Shooting in Istanbul

Turkish authorities have arrested two Chinese citizens in relation to the mass shooting at a night club in Istanbul on New Year’s Eve, reported BGNES.

The detainees are Uyghurs – a Turkic ethnic group in northwest China.

The authorities reckon that the detainees are members of Islamic state. They were arrested on charges of being members of a terrorist organisation, the purchase of illegal weapons and being accomplices in the murder of 39 people.

The person who carried out the crime is still at large. The authorities think that he is also an Uyghur.

At least 35 people have been detained so far in relation to the attack.

Islamic state claimed responsibility for the shooting.

