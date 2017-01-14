Tsvetanov: GERB Not To Form Coalition In Order To Govern

The chairman of GERB Tsvetan Tsvetanov was adamant that his party will not form a coalition in order to govern the country.

This became clear from an interview with Tsvetanov on Nova TV on Saturday.

According to him, BSP is coming back to power not through the elections held but in the shape of a caretaker cabinet and the choice reached via President Rumen Radev.

When asked what the name of the next Prime Minister will be – Korneliya Ninova or Boyko Borisov – Tsvetanov answered that Borisov is a better choice for the country.

Tsvetanov commented on the resignation of Borisov and the cabinet:

“We had a serious parliamentary majority in order to continue governing but, after the presidential elections, the PM preferred to resign. I told him that it is not a good idea to resign at a moment when Bulgaria is preparing for its presidency of the EU but he had his own strong arguments.”