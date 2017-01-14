Prosecutor's Office Indicts 5 Varna - West Customs Officers

The Prosecutor’s Office has indicted only five of the 25 customs officers detained on Friday at port Varna – west.

The Specialised Penalty Court will decide on Sunday whether they should remain in custody.

The Interior Ministry disclosed details about the corruption scheme at the customs office. The criminal group consisted of the five customs officers and a logistics operator. Only the operator is still at large although it was him that was detained with the serious amount of BGN 711,000 before the monthly meeting of the management of the customs office.

The money collected by the four shifts of customs officers was normally distributed at the meeting.

The logistics operator is not under arrest because he told the judge about the criminal scheme and revealed the fact that customs officers charged BGN 1,500 for a more “negligent inspection” of containers.