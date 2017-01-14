Renault: There Is No Manipulating Software In Our Vehicles
Renault abides by all French and European laws, announced the carmaker.
Renault cars are not equipped with software that manipulates the results of harmful emissions, announced the company late on Friday night.
The statement was made in relation to media information that French authorities have launched a probe of the company on suspicions that the carmaker might have attempted to hide emissions of diesel engines above permissible levels.
