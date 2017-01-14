Bulgarian Court To Decide Fate of Varna-West Customs Officers
January 14, 2017, Saturday
It is expected that the court will decide on Saturday how many of the 25 customs officers detained at Varna-west Customs House will be indicted on charges of participating in an organised criminal group for demanding and receiving bribes.
On Thursday, the General Directorate for Combating Organised Crime carried out an operation searching tens of offices and private homes in Varna.
Pre-trial proceedings were initiated against the customs officers four months ago, explained Rumyana Arnaudova, spokesperson of the Prosecutor General.
