Bulgarian Court To Decide Fate of Varna-West Customs Officers

Crime | January 14, 2017, Saturday // 10:49| Views: 1268 | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Bulgarian Court To Decide Fate of Varna-West Customs Officers BGNES

It is expected that the court will decide on Saturday how many of the 25 customs officers detained at Varna-west Customs House will be indicted on charges of participating in an organised criminal group for demanding and receiving bribes.

On Thursday, the General Directorate for Combating Organised Crime carried out an operation searching tens of offices and private homes in Varna.

Pre-trial proceedings were initiated against the customs officers four months ago, explained Rumyana Arnaudova, spokesperson of the Prosecutor General.

 

Crime » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria