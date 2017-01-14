Code Yellow Declared for Nine Regions in Bulgaria
BGNES
Code yellow for ice and heavy snowfall is in force today for nine regions in west and north Bulgaria, announced the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology.
The warning is in force for the regions of Kyustendil, Pernik, Sofia-city, Sofia region, Lovech, Pleven, Vratsa, Montana, Vidin.
During the night and before noon, there will be rain and, combined with low temperatures, this will soon turn into heavy snowfalls.
Snowfalls, however, are expected to end quickly.
