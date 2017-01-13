Radev: It Is Positive That Trump Is No Slave to Political Prejudices

In an interview for French channel France 24, President-elect Rumen Radev commented on several issues that he deemed important for Bulgaria and the world.

With respect to the election of Donald Trump, Radev pointed out that the positive thing about Trump is that “he is not a slave to political prejudices”.

“My hope for his presidency is that it will lead to a re-start of the dialogue with Russia which is important for the peaceful existence of the world and Europe in particular,” stated Radev.

Regarding the sanctions against Russia, Radev commented:

“Of course, we want to see the sanctions lifted.” He pointed out that in spite of the damages that the sanctions inflict on Russia, European countries also suffer losses.

The decision on sanctions must be unanimous and made in solidarity. Bulgaria will follow European policy but it must also have a voice.

“I believe the sanctions will be lifted in the near future,” commented Radev.

With respect to the annexation of the Crimea, he called for “more realism and pragmatism”.

“To Europe, the Crimea is Ukrainian; it is on the map of Ukraine. De facto, however, it is Russian; we cannot ignore the reality that there is a Russian flag above the Crimea. The future of the Crimea will be decided by the people. They have to be asked whether they want to return to Ukraine,” underlined Radev.

We must not let the economy be subordinate to politics, answered Radev when asked a question how a balance should be found between Russian influence in Bulgaria’s economy and energy and its political orientation towards the EU.

“Bulgaria has a very clear orientation towards the EU and the most important investors in our country are European companies,” stated Radev.

Bulgaria made a lot of efforts to diversify its energy supplies, specified Radev. It is not important where the gas comes from but rather that deliveries be stable and the price low. I think it is natural for Bulgaria to be a hub for energy corridors.

“What we do not want to and cannot accept is a two-speed Europe,” commented Radev on the issue of Bulgaria’s entry into Schengen. “Bulgaria fulfilled all technical requirements a long time ago.”



Regarding the migrant crisis, Radev was specific:

“The focus has been shifted from the refugee problem to the migrant problem and there is a big difference. This is why I think that the Dublin Regulation is unfair to the countries at the periphery like Bulgaria, Greece, Italy and Spain. If a decision is made for illegal migrants registered in the countries at the periphery to be returned there, this will turn these states in buffer zones. This, in my opinion, is unfair,” summarised Radev.