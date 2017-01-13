Sofia Prosecutor's Office To Demand Suspension of Plovdiv's Mayor
Sofia’s Prosecutor’s Office will demand the suspension of Plovdiv Mayor Ivan Totev because he might influence the investigation.
90% of the witnesses in the investigation are hierarchically dependent on Totev, explained the spokesperson of the Prosecutor General Rumyana Arnaudova.
The request will be reviewed by the Plovdiv District Court. Totev was imposed bail of BGN 20,000.
Sofia City Prosecutor’s Office indicted Totev on charges of abuse of office on January 10 in relation to the construction of a zoo space.
According to the prosecution, Totev’s actions resulted in significant damages to Plovdiv Municipality to the amount of BGN 1 M. The case is especially severe, claimed the prosecution.
- » Radev: It Is Positive That Trump Is No Slave to Political Prejudices
- » Penalty for Using Public Transport Without Ticket To Reach BGN 50
- » 18-km Truck Queue at Kapitan Andreevo
- » Consumers No Longer To Be Sued Without Their Knowledge
- » President-Elect Radev To Be Sworn In on January 19
- » Yes, Bulgaria To File for Registration on Friday