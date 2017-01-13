Sofia Prosecutor's Office To Demand Suspension of Plovdiv's Mayor

Sofia's Prosecutor's Office To Demand Suspension of Plovdiv's Mayor

Sofia’s Prosecutor’s Office will demand the suspension of Plovdiv Mayor Ivan Totev because he might influence the investigation.

90% of the witnesses in the investigation are hierarchically dependent on Totev, explained the spokesperson of the Prosecutor General Rumyana Arnaudova.

The request will be reviewed by the Plovdiv District Court. Totev was imposed bail of BGN 20,000.

Sofia City Prosecutor’s Office indicted Totev on charges of abuse of office on January 10 in relation to the construction of a zoo space.

According to the prosecution, Totev’s actions resulted in significant damages to Plovdiv Municipality to the amount of BGN 1 M. The case is especially severe, claimed the prosecution.

