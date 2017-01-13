Unemployment in Bulgaria at 8% in December 2016

Unemployment in December 2016 was 8%, compared to 7.9% in October and November, showed data of the National Employment Agency.

The increase in the number of people registered in labour bureaus was 3,035 and the reason is reduced business activity at the end of the year.

The press announcement points out that the indicator is lowest for December over the last eight years and that, for the first time since 2009, the number of registered unemployed is below 300,000.

At the end of 2016, a total of 261,015 people were registered as unemployed, or 67,906 fewer, compared to December 2015.

A total of 13,553 people found a job in December 2016.

9,082 jobs on the primary labour market have been announced by labour bureaus. ¾ of these are in the private sector.