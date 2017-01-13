Bulgaria’s Former Vice PM Indicted for EVN Privatisation

The purpose of Simeon Dyankov was for the company Bulbrokers to benefit and receive BGN 1,276,680, announced the spokesperson of the Prosecutor General Rumyana Arnaudova at a briefing.

Former Finance Minister in the first cabinet of Boyko Borisov was indicted on charges of abuse of office on Friday in relation to the prisatization of the electricity distribution venture EVN.

According to the Prosecutor’s Office, the crime was committed in the period May - June 2011. Dyankov overstepped his powers and ordered the Privatisation Agency that Bulbrokers and not an independent evaluator be the investment broker on the deal.

Dyankov’s accomplice in the deal was Ivo Prokopiev, explained Arnaudova.