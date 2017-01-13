BGN 700,000 in Bribes Found in Homes of Detained Varna Customs Officers

A total of BGN 700,000 has been discovered in the homes of detained customs officers and employee rooms at Varna Customs Office, reported 24 chasa.

The operation in Varna was conducted by General Directorate Combating Organised Crime (GDBOP) and the Specialised Prosecutor’s Office.

The operation was launched after signals about demands for bribes.

So far, 24 customs officers have been detained in the last 24 hours. It is not clear yet how many of them will be charged with corruption.