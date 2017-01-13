Turkey To Grant Citizenship to Rich Foreigners

Turkey will grant citizenship to foreigners if they fulfill certain financial conditions, read a decision of the authorities published in the State Gazette on January 12, reported BGNES.

“Foreigners who purchase real estate property to the amount of a minimum of USD 1 M on the condition that they do not sell it for a period of three years, who make capital investments to the amount of over USD 2 M or prove that they have deposited more than USD 3 M in Turkish banks or that they hold such an amount in debt instruments of the country for a period of minimum three years will be granted Turkish citizenship,” read the ordinance.

Turkish citizenship can also be granted to persons who prove that they have created a minimum of 100 new jobs in the country.

Meanwhile, Turkish real estate companies announced that real estate property for a minimum of USD 10 B can be sold if citizenship or residence permits are guaranteed to foreigners buying houses in Turkey.