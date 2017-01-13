Airplane Tickets Prices Up by 28.6% in December

Bulgaria: Airplane Tickets Prices Up by 28.6% in December BGNES

Monthly inflation in December was 0.6%, while annual inflation was – 0.1%, reported the National Statistical Institute (NSI).

The most drastic increase in prices was registered with respect to airplane tickets – 28.6%. Against the background of a more pervasive presence of low-cost carriers, this can be explained with traditionally high demand before Christmas and New Year’s Eve.

The total increase in the prices of transport services was 1.9% in December.

The average annual inflation for the period January-December, compared to the previous 12 months remains negative – minus 0.8%.

In December, compared to November, prices of food and soft drinks rose by 0.9%, alcohol and cigarettes prices decreased by 0.1%, prices of clothes and shoes decreased by 0.9%, real estate, water, electricity, gas and other fuels prices went up by 0.1%.

Communications prices dropped by 1.1%.

Medicines prices decreased by 0.1%, compared to November.

