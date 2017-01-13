Penalty for Using Public Transport Without Ticket To Reach BGN 50

Politics » DOMESTIC | January 13, 2017, Friday // 10:49| Views: 839 | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Penalty for Using Public Transport Without Ticket To Reach BGN 50

The penalty fee for travelling in public transport without a valid travel pass or ticket may now vary between BGN 10 and BGN 50. The Municipal Council of each municipality may now determine the exact amount of the penalty fee, stipulated amendments to the Law on Automobile Transportation adopted by Parliament at second reading.

91 deputies voted “for”, 7 abstained and no one voted “against”, reported BGNES.

The penalty fee for inter-village transport is set at BGN 50, while the penalty fee for international transport is now BGN 300.

