Turkish Parliament Approves Key Points of Constitutional Reform

Bulgaria:

The Turkish Parliament has approved key points of the constitutional reform which will allow the president to be a member of a political party and issue decrees.

These will have to be approved at two more readings before the package of amendments is submitted to a referendum which is expected in the spring.

Opposition parties fear that this will push the country in the direction of authoritarianism.

According to the planned amendments, the president may be elected for maximum two five-year mandates. These also envisage parliamentary elections in 2019.

 

