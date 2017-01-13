Bulgaria Halts Electricity Exports

Bulgaria Halts Electricity Exports

By order of Energy Minister Temenuzhka Petkova, exports of electricity from Bulgaria have been stopped as of 01:00 on Friday.

This was announced by Deputy Energy Minister Zhecho Stankov, cited by BNR and Focus agency. The measure is necessary due to difficult winter conditions which resulted in a discrepancy between production and consumption of electricity.

Stankov stated that exports will be resumed once the situation in the region becomes normal again.

The purpose of the ban on exports of electricity, which is in force as of Friday, is to guarantee the security of deliveries to Bulgaria, emphasised Stankov and added that greatly increased consumption a few days ago showed that the electric power grid in Bulgaria is in good condition.

exports, electricity, Petkova, winter, deliveries
