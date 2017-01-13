18-km Truck Queue at Kapitan Andreevo

Bulgaria: 18-km Truck Queue at Kapitan Andreevo

There is an 18-km queue of trucks at border cross checkpoint Kapitan Andreevo at the exit from the country. The truck queue at border cross checkpoint Lesovo is 8 kilometres long and that at Danube Bridge at Ruse – 3 kilometres.

The Interior Ministry has assured that there is no problem with the processing of heavy vehicles at the borders.

The probable reason for the intense traffic is the opening of roads that have been cleared from the snow and the reluctance of truck drivers to wait at parking lots in the interior of the country.


 

Tags: trucks, Lesovo, Danube Bridge, Ruse, Kapitan Andreevo, snow
