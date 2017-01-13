20 Customs Officers Arrested at Varna - West

Crime | January 13, 2017, Friday // 09:14| Views: 1453 | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: 20 Customs Officers Arrested at Varna - West BGNES

At least 20 customs officers have been arrested at customs check point Varna- west, reported BNR.

The operation of General Directorate Combating Organised Crime (GDBOP) started on Thursday and officers searched the homes of the detainees all night.

Almost the entire shift of customs officers has been placed under arrest, as well as other persons linked to the customs officers.

According to unofficial information, this is a matter of serious violations related to the receiving of bribes and the imposition of customs duties at port Varna- west different than the ones stipulated by law.

The operation is ongoing. The anti-mafia unit will disclose further information later on Friday.

Crime » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Varna-West, port, customs, GDBOP, bribes, customs duties
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria