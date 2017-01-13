20 Customs Officers Arrested at Varna - West

At least 20 customs officers have been arrested at customs check point Varna- west, reported BNR.

The operation of General Directorate Combating Organised Crime (GDBOP) started on Thursday and officers searched the homes of the detainees all night.

Almost the entire shift of customs officers has been placed under arrest, as well as other persons linked to the customs officers.

According to unofficial information, this is a matter of serious violations related to the receiving of bribes and the imposition of customs duties at port Varna- west different than the ones stipulated by law.

The operation is ongoing. The anti-mafia unit will disclose further information later on Friday.