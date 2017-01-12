Bulgaria's Exports to EU Grow by 6.2% for January-October 2016

According to data of the National Statistical Institute (NSI), in the period January - October 2016, Bulgarian exports to the EU grew by 6.2%, compared to the same period of 2015 and amounted to BGN 25 925.6 M.

The main trade partners of Bulgaria were Germany, Italy, Romania, Greece and France which accounted for 64.2% of the exports to EU member-states.

In October 2016, exports to the EU increased by 7.5%, compared to the corresponding month of the previous year and added up to BGN 2 891.1 M.

Bulgarian imports from the EU in the period January - October 2016 increased by 2.0%, compared to the same period of the previous year and reached BGN 27 779.6 M at CIF prices. The largest amounts were reported for goods imported from Germany, Italy, Romania, Greece and Poland.

In October 2016, Bulgarian imports from EU member-states grew by 5.8%, compared to October 2015 and amounted to BGN 3 242.9 M.

The foreign trade balance of Bulgaria (export FOB - import CIF) with the EU in the period January - October 2016 was negative and added up to BGN 1 854.0 M.

In the period January - October 2016, compared to the same period of 2015, the largest growth in exports of Bulgaria to the EU distributed according to the Standard International Trade Classification were recorded in the sections ‘Beverages and tobacco’ (27.8%) and ‘Chemical and related products n.e.c.’ (19.1%). The most notable fall was recorded in section ‘Mineral fuel, lubricants and related materials’ (18.7%)

In the period January - October 2016, compared to the corresponding period of 2015, the largest growth in imports from the EU distributed according to the Standard International Trade Classification was reported in the section ‘Beverages and tobacco’ (11.8%), while the most notable fall was observed in section ‘Crude materials, inedible (except fuel)’ 2 (19.0%).