Consumers No Longer To Be Sued Without Their Knowledge

On Thursday, Parliament adopted at second reading amendments to legislation on the resolution of consumer disputes via arbitration courts, reported BGNES.

Until now, an unpaid bill could increase over time and consumers could be sentenced without their prior knowledge.

The Association for Legal Aid in Plovdiv explained that what will happen now is that consumers can only be sued by arbitration courts only if they have agreed and signed to that effect after a dispute takes place between the consumer and the trader.

The association advises consumers not to sign any additional agreements to contracts already signed, if these agreements allow the option for an arbitration to take place.

All arbitration proceedings not completed until now are terminated as of Thursday.