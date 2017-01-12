President-Elect Radev To Be Sworn In on January 19
BGNES
The newly-elected president and vice president Rumen Radev and Iliyana Yotova will be sworn in in Parliament on January 19.
The ceremony will start at 10:00 hrs and will be shown live on BNT.
The ceremony will be attended by President Rossen Plevneliev., Vice President Margarita Popova, outgoing PM Boyko Borisov, the outgoing ministers, members of the Constitutional Court, the Prosecutor General, representatives of the diplomatic corps and state institutions, the chairmen of SAC, SJC, SCC.
