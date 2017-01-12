President-Elect Radev To Be Sworn In on January 19

Politics » DOMESTIC | January 12, 2017, Thursday // 18:39| Views: 1003 | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: President-Elect Radev To Be Sworn In on January 19 BGNES

The newly-elected president and vice president Rumen Radev and Iliyana Yotova will be sworn in in Parliament on January 19.

The ceremony will start at 10:00 hrs and will be shown live on BNT.

The ceremony will be attended by President Rossen Plevneliev., Vice President Margarita Popova, outgoing PM Boyko Borisov, the outgoing ministers, members of the Constitutional Court, the Prosecutor General, representatives of the diplomatic corps and state institutions, the chairmen of SAC, SJC, SCC.

Domestic » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Radev, Yotova, president, Borisov, plavneleiv
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria