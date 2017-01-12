Yes, Bulgaria To File for Registration on Friday

The registration documents of the party Yes, Bulgaria will be filed with the Palace of Justice in Sofia on Friday.

According to the information, so far, 2,900 membership applications have been submitted.

By law, at least 2,500 members are needed in order for the registration to take place.

At the meeting of the National Council of the party on Wednesday, an Executive Council of the party was elected which, besides Chairman Hristo Ivanov, includes 13 parliamentary deputies.

They will bear the political responsibility for drafting the programme of the movement and the preparation for participation in the snap parliamentary elections in April.