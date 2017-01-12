SJC Authorises Abolition of EU Monitoring

A majority of the Supreme Judicial Council has authorised the representative of the Council Dimitar Uzunov to insist on the abolition of European monitoring of the judicial system.

Uzunov will discuss the issue as early as Friday with the Deputy Secretary General of the European Commission Paraskevi Michou.

The proposal was made by Nezabravka Stoeva, memberof the SJC, who was adamant that, in the ten years over which Bulgaria was monitored, it has constantly changed its laws and even its constitution but nothing came out of this but the inability of magistrates to keep up with the changes and apply them. Besides, confidence in the judicial system crashed exactly in the ten years when Bulgaria was monitored.

A total of 13 judicial cadres supported the proposal. Five voted “against”.

During the vote, Prosecutor General Sotir Tsatsarov supported Stoeva’s proposal.