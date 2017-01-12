CPC's Nenkova: EVN Deal Was Made at Market Prices

The deal with the minority package of the two ventures of the electricity distribution company EVN-Bulgaria was made on the stock exchange at market prices. The investment broker was selected via a competition because of the lowest price offered, announced to journalists the chairwoman of the Commission on Protection of Competition Yulia Nenkova, cited by BTA.

Nenkova added that no one may be accused of a price that has been agreed on the stock exchange. She explained that she has been questioned in relation to the case three years ago.

At the time of the deal in 2011, Nenkova was head of the supervisory board of the Privatisation Agency. Then, the Bulgarian division of Austria’s EVN bought almost the entire minority package of the two ventures for about BGN 95 M.

Now, the Proesecutor’s Office has indicted several persons in relation to this deal, including former Economy Minister Traycho Traykov.

Traykov was indicted on charges of willful abeyance. Another indictment followed against former Finance Minister Simeon Dyankov.

The co-publisher of Dnevnik Ivo Prokopiev is also among the indicted.



