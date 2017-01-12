Polish Opposition Ends Sejm Blockade

Deputies from the Polish opposition have ended the blockade of the Sejm which started four months ago due to the restricted access of the media to the work of Parliament.

The chairman of the liberal Civic Platform Grzegorz Shetina, however, announced that the opposition remains ready to continue the protests.

“In spite of ending the protest, we insist on the resignation of the Marshal of the Sejm Marek Kuchciński, whose actions led to an escalation of the conflict,” stated Shetina.

He, however, underlined that the argument with the ruling party over budget 2017 remains unresolved.

The opposition insists that the budget must be voted again, disputing the fact that the parliamentary majority voted on the budget in a different hall and without the necessary quorum.

Shetina called on Polish President Andrzej Duda to refuse to ratify the state budget act.

The national conservative government in Warsaw has been criticised sharply because of several reforms which question democracy in Poland.

The EU has also expressed its concern by checking, for the first time, a member of its own due to suspicions about respect for the rule of law in Poland.





