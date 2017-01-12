Malta’s EU Presidency To Improve Bulgaria’s Access to Schengen Border Systems

Malta’s rotating presidency of the council of the European Union will work towards an improvement of the access of Bulgaria to Schengen border systems for the exchange of information in spite of the existing problem with joining the Schengen area, announced Maltese Interior Minister Carmelo Abela in front of deputies from the legal committee of the European Parliament.

“As you know, the abolition of checks at internal borders requires the unanimous decision of the Council of Ministers of the EU. Until then, the rotating presidency will try to improve, as much as it can, the access of Bulgaria and Romania to respective data bases, including the entry-exit system along external borders.”

Without a legal decision for accession, Bulgarian police does not have full access to the information systems of the Schengen zone for the exchange of information about wanted persons with a criminal record in other EU countries.