US Tanks Start Arriving in Poland

US tanks and armoured fighting vehicles have started arriving in Poland.

This is part of the decision of Barack Obama in response to growing concerns of NATO member-states with respect to Russian behavior.

Over 3,500 soldiers have been deployed. This marks the largest US military presence in Europe over the last several decades.

This year, NATO intends to send several thousand soldiers to Poland, Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia. Initially, they will be deployed in Poland and then in seven more countries from Estonia to Bulgaria.

The headquarters will be located in Germany.