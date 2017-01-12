Bulgaria's Exports to Third Countries Drop by 8.1% January-November 2016

According to data of the National Statistical Institute (NSI), in the period January - November 2016, Bulgarian exports to third countries decreased by 8.1%, compared to the same period of 2015 and amounted to BGN 13 422.6 M.

The main trade partners of Bulgaria were Turkey, China, Serbia, the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia, the Russian Federation and the USA, which accounted for 48.9% of the exports to non-EU countries.

In November 2016, Bulgarian exports to third countries increased by 18.4%, compared to the corresponding month of the previous year and added up to BGN 1 449.6 M.

Bulgarian imports from third countries in the period January - November 2016 decreased by 8.4%, compared to the same period of 2015 and added up to BGN 15 518.0 M (at CIF prices). The largest amounts were reported for goods imported from the Russian Federation, Turkey, China and Ukraine.

In November 2016, Bulgarian imports from third countries increased by 4.9%, compared to the corresponding month of the previous year and amounted to BGN 1 605.8 M.

The foreign trade balance of Bulgaria (export FOB - import CIF) with third countries in the period January - November 2016 was negative and added up to BGN 2 095.4 M.

In November 2016, the foreign trade balance of Bulgaria (export FOB - import CIF) with third countries was negative and added up to BGN 156.2 M.

In the period January - November 2016, the value of all exported goods from Bulgaria amounted to BGN 42 128.9 M and,compared to the corresponding period of 2015, exports increased by 1.5%.

In November 2016, total exports added up to BGN 4 230.3 M, or 14.6% more than the same month of the previous year.