President Plevneliev: I Will Not Create a Party

In an interview for Nova TV, President Plevneliev made it clear that he has no political aspirations.

“I am a head of state who has given up power – I refused a caretaker government, a second mandate. I cannot understand politicians who cling to power at all costs. I cannot understand President Parvanov; I am a very different person. I cannot understand him, how can a person leave the presidential institution, create a party in order to take over a third party,” said Plevneliev.

Regarding his future plans, Plevneliev was adamant that he is done with politics.

“I will not look back to the political parties and Parliament. I am not going back to any party; I will not create a party. For me, being the President of Bulgaria is not the only way to be useful. I will be a mentor, teacher, writer, active citizen. I will follow closely the European and democratic development of Bulgaria,” announced Plevneliev.

