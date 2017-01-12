Closed Trakia Motorway Sections Partly Reopened

Bulgarian authorities have decided to reopen Trakia motorway in the section between Zimnitsa transportation hub and Karnobat, after tough road conditions disrupted traffic for several days.



The stretch between Zimnitsa and Karnobat is now open in both directions.



However, a speed limit has been imposed of 60 km/h.



The stretch between Karnobat hub and the Black Sea city of Burgas remains closed as of the moment, authorities say.

Earlier this week, traffic was stopped between Zimnitsa and Burgas, just over a week after heavy snowfall disrupted movement for hours (and left some stranded for nearly a day) ahead of New Year's Eve.