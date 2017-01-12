Austria's Chancellor Accuses Eastern Europe of 'Exporting Unemployment'

Bulgaria: Austria's Chancellor Accuses Eastern Europe of 'Exporting Unemployment' Austrian Chancellor Christian Kern. File photo, BGNES

Austrian Chancellor Christian Kern has said he will ask the EU to allow local entrepreneurs to give preference to "native" job candidates unless there are other suitable applications.

He has cited the need to fight the tendency of Eastern European countries "are exporting joblessness to Austria," according to Die Presse.

He has cited the need to "curb access to the labour market" for the poorest EU countries.

"It makes little sense to hold on to dogmas which do not give an edge to EU citizens for their living."

Countries such as Austria are "under enormous immigration pressure", while countries of origin have to fight brain drain caused by workforce leaving.

Millions of citizens of Eastern European countries (Bulgaria included) have left over the past several decades in search of a better life in the United States or Western Europe.

Austria's Social Democratic Party (SPÖ), on the other hand, is working to reduce the influence of nationalist Freedom Party ahead of elections next year.

