Severe Weather Warning in Most of Bulgaria

Society » ENVIRONMENT | January 12, 2017, Thursday
Bulgaria: Severe Weather Warning in Most of Bulgaria

A Code Yellow alert is in force in northern, southeastern and western Bulgaria over severe weather conditions.

The warning includes 18 of Bulgaria's 28 regions.

Strong winds combined with sub-zero temperatures are expected all northwestern regions, namely Vidin, Montana, Vratsa and Pleven, according to the National Institute for Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH).

The weather will be cold across Western Bulgaria, which includes Sofia, Sofia-Region, Pernik and Kyustendil, with temperatures possibly falling to -15 degrees Celsius.

Gale-force winds will blow in the north-east, including Veliko Tarnovo, Ruse Targovishte, Razgrad and Silistra.

Winds will be combined with heavy snowfall in all coastal regions, namely Dobrich, Varna and Burgas, but also in Shumen.

However, the snow is expected to stop in Eastern Bulgaria over the course of the afternoon, with temperatures staring to rise and reaching a positive value of 1 degrees Celsius. 

Maximum temperatures wull also be positive on Friday (+1), Saturday (+3) and Sunday (+1) before a new expected cold front that will pass over the country, coming from the northwest.

 

Tags: code yellow, gale-force winds, snowfall, cold snap
