Traffic Still Paralyzed in Several Eastern Bulgarian Regions over Snow

Society | January 11, 2017, Wednesday // 08:25| Views: 750 | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Traffic Still Paralyzed in Several Eastern Bulgarian Regions over Snow File photo, BGNES

The northeastern Bulgarian regions of Dobrich, Varna and Silistra have been blocked by heavy snowfall, public radion BNR reports.

The Shumen-Varna stretch of the Hemus motorway, connecting Western Bulgaria to the Black Sea, has been restored for cars weighing up to 3.5 tons.

In Dobrich, all roads of the republican network, with the exception of the Varna-Durankulak road, have been closed down.

In Shumen, the only road open at the moment is Shumen-Targovishte, which is available to cars.

To the south, most of the roads in Burgas region remain closed, with the exception of those between Burgas and Malko Tarnovo, Brgas-Tsarevo, and Burgas-Elhovo via Sredets.

At a briefing, outgoing Regional Development Minister Lilyana Pavlova has said a gradual opening of key roads in Eastern Bulgaria will be in place over the course of Wednesday.

All motorways are open with the exception of the Karnobat-Burgas stretch of the Trakia motorway.

Authorities' effort will be initially directed at opening roads to light vehicles first and then to trucks, Pavlova has added.

