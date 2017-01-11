Heavy Snow Cuts 117 Bulgarian Villages Off from Power

As many as 117 towns and villages have been left cut off from the power supplies due to severe weather conditions in Eastern Bulgaria, the outgoing Energy Minister has said.

Nearly 22 900 customers of elecrtricity distrubition companies are now affected by the blackouts, Temenuzhka Petkova has said in the crisis team's daily briefing.

Burgas region, on the southern Black Sea coast, has been severely impacted, with 95% of towns and villages being cut off from power.

As many as 69 towns and villages of EVN customers, inhabited by 11 300 people, and 48 where electricity is supplied by Energo-Pro, with 11 600, are experiencing a full power outage.

In Dobrich region in the north, electricity lines were broken in some of the affected areas.

The Electricity System Operator (ESO) has registered electricity consumption of 6500 MWh, after a peak of consumption was registered on January 09, at 7700 MHw.