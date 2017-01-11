Bulgaria's Parliament to Reconvene for Last Sessions

Bulgarian MPs are set to return from their Christmas and New Year recess on Wednesday for their last parliamentary season before the current legislature is dissolved.

The change of Bulgaria's electoral system was one of the thorny issues Parliament was expected to deal with this week and possibly for several more days until its dissolution.

But the move was foiled by the Legal Affairs Committee in Parliament, which failed to collect enough votes to approve a proposed bill.

In a separate move President-elect Rumen Radev, whose first task will be to dissolve the current legislature, said on Tuesday he was set against extending the activity of lawmakers any further.

Radev has to disband the legislature under the constitution to appoint a caretaker government and call an early election. He takes over as President on January 22.

Some parliamentary factions had demanded that he postpone the dissolution by a week to give more time for amendments to the electoral system in line with the vote in a recent referendum.

