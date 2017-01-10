Turkish MPs Allow Constitutional Changes

Bulgaria: Turkish MPs Allow Constitutional Changes

The Turkish Parliament voted late on Monday night to change the constitution of the country. The proposed changes envisage greater power for the president, announced bTV.

338 out of a total of 480 deputies supported a debate and changes to the basic law.

This is 8 votes more than needed to launch the discussions. The actual texts will be discussed in the next two weeks. The opposition, however, warns of a dictatorship.

According to the Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yıldırım, the changes to the constitution will be good for the entire region, reported Anadolu Agency, cited by Focus agency.

Turkey has significant responsibilities in the region. This is why we have to be strong and with strong political stability,” stated the PM.

“This will be achieved via changes to the constitution.” The current constitution dates back to 1980 and according to the PM, the new proposed basic law will “fully resolve political problems,” pointed out the PM.

