Outgoing Health Minister Moskov To Head Reformist Bloc Pre-election Campaign

Outgoing Health Minister Petar Moskov will head the pre-election campaign of the Reformist Bloc for the snap parliamentary elections, announced the chairman of the pre-election headquarters Nayden Zelenogorski after a meeting of the Executive Council of the coalition.

On January 28, the Reformist Bloc will convene its first union congress. The bloc, however, will not have a single leader and each party will preserve its independence.

“We will work on a confederative principle. We will continue with a team management of the bloc,” said Zelenogorski.

The Reformist Bloc will also maintain its stance against a majoritarian election system. The Reformists are for a proportional system with a mandatory majoritarian vote.

“This violates the effective tenets of democracy, the options for pluralism. Very soon, it will lead to a two-party or maximum three-party Parliament,” argued Zelenogorski.

Nayden Zelenogorski pointed out that the parliamentary group will defend the regressive scale for party subsidies proposed by the Reformist Bloc, as well as the adoption of the anti-corruption act at second reading.