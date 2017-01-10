EC To Tighten Rules On Protection of Personal Data Submitted Via Internet

The European Commission wants to tighten the rules for the processing of personal data from electronic services such as WhatsApp, Facebook Messenger, Skype, Gmail, iMessage and Viber.

The current directive on the right to privacy concerns only traditional long-distance communications operators but the EC insists that it should include the providers of electronic services as well.

Moreover, the right to privacy should include not only the content but the metadata of messages (for example, the time and location of the consumer).

According to EC proposals, metadata should be anonymised or deleted unless consumers have given their explicit permission to the effect of something else. In practice, this would mean that services like Gmail and Hotmail will not have the right to scan the content of e-mails in order to target advertisements towards their customers, announced Reuters.

Brussels would also like to ban all spam – electronic letters, short message service (SMS) and, in practice, telephone calls, unless customers have given their permission to that effect.

Member-states can choose an option which gives customers the right to object to receiving voice mails with the purpose of market research – for example, by registering their number on a list of prohibited telephone numbers

When market research is being conducted over the phone, the telephone number of the person carrying out the research should be visible or there should be a special prefix showing that the call is being made with the purpose of market research.