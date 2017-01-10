Nearly 600 Antique Coins Donated To Silistra History Museum
The History Museum in Silistra has received as a donation nearly 600 antique coins and other cultural valuables confiscated by the state during legal proceedings at the Silistra District Court.
The antiques were granted by the Varna Regional Directorate of the National Revenue Agency.
