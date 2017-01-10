Bulgaria's President-Elect Against Extending Activity of 43rd Parliament

President-elect Rumen Radev intends to adhere strictly to the constitution and appoint a caretaker government, disband Parliament and call parliamentary elections shortly after assuming office, showed an announcement circulated by Radev’s press office.

All attempts to extend the life of the 43rd Parliament by claiming that there is still work to be done are contrary to the constitution and the ruling of the Constitutional Court, reckoned Radev.

