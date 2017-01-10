Moroccan Authorities Ban Production, Sale of Burkas
BGNES
Moroccan authorities have banned the production and sale of burkas due to security considerations.
The Interior Ministry has circulated a letter among its employees responsible for trade in towns ordering a ban on the sale of the Muslim garment which covers the entire body.
According to the Ministry, burkas are often used as a disguise by criminals.
