Moroccan Authorities Ban Production, Sale of Burkas

World | January 10, 2017, Tuesday // 18:52| Views: 739 | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Moroccan Authorities Ban Production, Sale of Burkas BGNES

Moroccan authorities have banned the production and sale of burkas due to security considerations.

The Interior Ministry has circulated a letter among its employees responsible for trade in towns ordering a ban on the sale of the Muslim garment which covers the entire body.

According to the Ministry, burkas are often used as a disguise by criminals.

World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: morocco, burkas
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria