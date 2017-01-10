Three People Die After Roof Collapses in Istanbul Mosque

Three people died and ten more were wounded after the roof of a tent collapsed under the pressure of snow in the yard of a popular mosque in Istanbul, reported Focus agency.

A witness to the tragedy stated that the people present had been warned of the danger and that the incident caused panic.

Istanbul is trying to deal with the heavy snowfall for the fifth consecutive day. According to authorities, the snowfall is the heaviest in the last few years.

