Record-High Electricity Consumption in Bulgaria

All necessary measures for preventing power cuts and limited supply of electricity have been taken, announced outgoing energy Minister Temenuzhka Petkova.

Should the needs arise, Bulgaria will stop exporting electricity.

State enterprises Kozloduy NPP and Maritsa Iztok 2, which are obliged to sell a certain amount of electricity on the stock exchange, will stop doing so in order to ensure electricity supply on the internal market.

Beside record-high electricity consumption, a five-year peak in the sales of natural gas was reported on Monday.

All reserve capacities for the production of electricity have been connected to the energy system of the country since, after the record set on Monday, the forecast for electricity consumption on Tuesday is 7,700 megawatts, reported the Electricity Grid System Operator (ESO).

In relation to the statement of the Romanian Energy Minister that there will be no emergency deliveries of electricity to Bulgaria, ESO specified that, due to the cold weather, no country in the region, including Bulgaria, is capable of helping out its neighbours with emergency power supplies.