Romania's Parliament To Investigate EUR 2 B Budget Shortage

The leadership of the Romanian Parliament (the permanent bureaus of the Chamber of Deputies and the Senate) has launched an inspection on suspicions of the disappearance of EUR 2 B from the treasury of the country.

The inspection was initiated at the request of the chairman of the Chamber of Deputies Liviu Dragnea (Social Democratic Party - PSD), reported Radio Romania.

Dragnea claims that 10 billion lei are missing from Romanian finances (EUR 2.2 B), which is the difference between projected and real revenues in the budget for 2016.

The assumption is that the shortage is due to insufficient utilisation of European funds.

Given this fact, Dragnea reckons that the budget should report a deficit, not a surplus, as done during the term in office of the previous government of Dacian Cioloș.

“What happened is illegal. Whoever fabricated this data should bear the responsibility,” stated Dragnea.

At the plenary session next week, Parliament will approve the mandate of the inspection commission which will submit its report within ten days.