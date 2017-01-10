Bulgaria's Burgas Cut Off Due To Heavy Snow, Strong Winds
Heavy snowfall and strong winds cut off all approaches to Burgas on Tuesday.
Initially, early in the morning on Tuesday, traffic was restricted in the section of Trakia highway from Zimnitsa hub (in the region of Yambol) to Burgas.
Later, at noon, the section Yambol-Sredets – an alternative route - was also closed.
Slightly after 16:00 hrs, information appeared that the old road via Petolachkata hub cannot be used as well.
In addition, the closing of the section Obzor-Burgas made the approach from Varna impossible as well.
Traffic of all vehicles along the third-category road network in the region of Burgas has been prohibited.
