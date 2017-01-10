Bulgaria's Burgas Cut Off Due To Heavy Snow, Strong Winds

Politics » DOMESTIC | January 10, 2017, Tuesday // 17:03| Views: 2555 | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Bulgaria's Burgas Cut Off Due To Heavy Snow, Strong Winds BGNES

Heavy snowfall and strong winds cut off all approaches to Burgas on Tuesday.

Initially, early in the morning on Tuesday, traffic was restricted in the section of Trakia highway from Zimnitsa hub (in the region of Yambol) to Burgas.

Later, at noon, the section Yambol-Sredets – an alternative route - was also closed.

Slightly after 16:00 hrs, information appeared that the old road via Petolachkata hub cannot be used as well.

In addition, the closing of the section Obzor-Burgas made the approach from Varna impossible as well.

Traffic of all vehicles along the third-category road network in the region of Burgas has been prohibited.

 

Domestic » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Burgas, Varna, Petolachkata, Trakia highway, Obzor, Zimnitsa, snow
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria