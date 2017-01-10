Half of Planned BGN 35 M for NDK Repairs Transferred
Half of the planned BGN 35 M for repairs to the National Palace of Culture (NDK) and the preparation for Bulgaria’s presidency of the Council of the European Union in 2018 have been transferred to NDK and some of the money has already been spent, announced the director of NDK.
Repairs to the building will cost BGN 35 M, while the deadline for their execution is September 2017.
At the beginning of 2018, Bulgaria will take over the presidency of the Council of the EU. For this purpose, about BGN 150 M will be allocated from the budget, mainly for repairs to the buildings where working meetings will be held.
