Shipping Prohibited in Bulgarian Section of Danube River
BGNES
Shipping in the Bulgarian section of the Danube has been prohibited, announced Captain Toni Todorov, director of river Supervision – Lom with the Marine Administration.
The order entered into force on Tuesday at 12:00 hrs.
Captain Todorov announced that all ships passing at the moment through the Bulgarian section must dock at the nearest port.
“The order has been circulated among operators of ports and ship owners. Ship captains have been informed via the system for river information services.
